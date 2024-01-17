Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 1.17.24

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Prepare to hear a lot in the coming months about the “Chevron” standard: “A 40-year-old Supreme Court precedent that over the years has become a bugbear on the right because it is viewed as bolstering the power of federal agencies came under tough scrutiny on Wednesday as the current justices considered whether to overturn it.”

* In Israel: “New public divisions have emerged in the Israeli government over whether to prioritize the campaign to eliminate Hamas or focus on negotiating the release of hostages in Gaza.”

* The designation will take effect in 30 days: “The U.S has designated the Houthi rebel group as a terrorist organization, a move that comes after the Yemen-based militants launched scores of drone and missile attacks on U.S. military ships and commercial vessels operating in the Red Sea.”

* A typical day in court for the GOP frontrunner: “The judge presiding over E. Jean Carroll’s damages trial in New York federal court on Wednesday warned former President Donald Trump that he might bar him from the courtroom for grousing loudly and animatedly to his lawyer during Carroll’s testimony about how he repeatedly defamed her.”

* It’s not the kind of story that generates front-page headlines, but the Biden administration’s work on behalf of consumers matters: “The U.S. government on Wednesday proposed to limit bank overdraft fees, which companies can charge customers who spend more money than they have available in their accounts, touching off a fierce fight with financial giants eager to preserve their profits from federal regulation.”

* The final vote on Sen. Bernie Sanders’ measure was 72 to 11: “The Senate on Tuesday sidestepped an attempt to use a little-known statute to force the State Department to publicly assess whether Israel has been using U.S.-provided weapons to violate Palestinian human rights in the Gaza Strip.”

* Whether you care at all about Baltimore or its largest newspaper, this report is well worth your time: “In a tense, three-hour meeting with staff Tuesday afternoon, new Baltimore Sun owner David Smith told employees he has only read the paper four times in the past few months, insulted the quality of their journalism and encouraged them to emulate a TV station owned by his broadcasting company.”

* Best wishes for a speedy recovery: “Sen. Chuck Grassley (R-Iowa) was hospitalized in Washington to receive treatment for an infection, his office announced Tuesday night in a brief statement. The eight-term senator, who is receiving antibiotic infusions, ‘is in good spirits and will return to work as soon as possible following doctors’ orders,’ the statement said.”

See you tomorrow.