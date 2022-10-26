Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 10.26.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Respiratory syncytial virus (RSV): “Because of this fall surge of respiratory viruses among children, around three-quarters of pediatric hospital beds nationwide are now full, according to data from the Department of Health and Human Services.”

* Again? “Senator Robert Menendez, D-N.J. faces a new federal investigation, according to two people familiar with the inquiry. Prosecutors in the Southern District of New York have contacted people connected to Menendez in recent weeks, the sources said. They have sent at least one subpoena in the case, according to a person connected to the inquiry.”

* Pat Cipollone and Patrick Philbin have important perspectives: “The Justice Department has asked a federal judge to force the two top lawyers in Donald J. Trump’s White House to provide additional grand jury testimony as prosecutors seek to break through the former president’s attempts to shield his efforts to overturn the 2020 election from investigation, according to two people familiar with the matter.”

* We have so much more work to do: “Countries around the world are failing to live up to their commitments to fight climate change, pointing Earth toward a future marked by more intense flooding, wildfires, drought, heat waves and species extinction, according to a report issued Wednesday by the United Nations.”

* The order is encouraging, but the deadline is after Election Day: “A Florida judge on Tuesday found that Gov. Ron DeSantis’ office is not following the state’s public records law and ordered the administration to turn over records connected to the migrants flights from Texas to Martha’s Vineyard within the next 20 days.”

* Espionage: “A suspected Russian spy was arrested in a Norwegian Arctic town this week, adding to fears about Moscow’s activity in the region after a string of recent incidents.”

* Ordinarily, this wouldn’t ordinarily be notable, but with this guy, everything’s more complicated: “Attorneys for Donald Trump have accepted service of a subpoena issued by the Jan. 6 select committee demanding documents and testimony from the former president by next month. A person familiar with the matter confirmed that attorneys for the former president agreed to formally receive the committee’s summons.”

* NPR did a nice job detailing what changed: “After an abrupt recall and a two-month delay — along with the threat of possible legal action — the election denial book ‘2,000 Mules’ has reached bookstores, though with a few significant changes.”

See you tomorrow.