Wednesday’s Mini-Report, 10.18.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* A fascinating speech from President Joe Biden while in Israel: “In his remarks in Tel Aviv, Biden urged the Israeli government and the country’s citizens not to make the same ‘mistakes’ of the U.S. in the years following the terror attacks of Sept. 11, 2001.”

* Humanitarian aid: “Israel said it would now allow food, water and medicine to enter the blockaded Gaza Strip from Egypt after a ‘demand’ from Biden, offering hope of some relief for civilians facing a growing crisis.”

* The Al-Ahli Hospital: “The U.S. has an independent assessment that it was a Palestinian Islamic Jihad group rocket that misfired and hit the hospital in Gaza, according to two senior U.S. officials. That would match what Israeli officials have said caused the blast. Palestinian health officials and Hamas have blamed an Israeli airstrike for the explosion, which they said killed almost 500 people.”

* In related news: “Biden initially planned to meet with Arab leaders at a summit hosted by Jordan’s King Abdullah in Amman, but the event was canceled following the explosion.”

* For those wondering about a possible third ballot for Jim Jordan’s bid for House speaker: “The House is not planning to hold any more votes today, Jordan told reporters in the Capitol. He deferred when asked if House Republicans will meet today.”

* Hmm: “Special counsel Jack Smith has withdrawn a subpoena seeking records about fundraising by the political action committee Save America — a group that is controlled by former president Donald Trump and whose activities related to efforts to block the results of the 2020 presidential election have come under investigation, people familiar with the matter said.”

* Children probably shouldn’t operate forklifts: “A Kentucky distribution center has been slapped with a $30,000 fine after the U.S. Department of Labor found it illegally employed two children, one of whom operated a forklift. Win.It America Inc.’s warehouse in Hebron, about 20 miles west of Cincinnati, Ohio, was found to have employed an 11 year old and 13 year old at its distribution center ‘for months,’ the U.S. Department of Labor said Friday in a news release.”

* This is not okay: “A reporter of Chinese descent is speaking out, weeks after Nebraska Gov. Jim Pillen dismissed her article on his company, Pillen Family Farms, because ‘the author is from Communist China.’”

See you tomorrow.