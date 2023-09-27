Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 9.27.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Ahead of Donald Trump’s event in Michigan tonight, Biden-Harris 2024 released a new television ad targeting the former president’s economic record. According to a press statement from the Democratic campaign, the commercial will air on national cable channels and digital in several Michigan cities.

* The second Republican presidential primary debate is tonight, and there’s reason to believe Fox is expecting a modest viewing audience. According to a Semafor report, which has not been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, a prospective ad buyer was presented with rates: “For the first debate, the cost of a single 30-second spot topped $495,000. But the same 30-second spot during Wednesday night’s contest would cost just over $200,000.”

* Speaking of the event, former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson participated in the primary debate, but he failed to meet the qualifications for the second. He insisted this week, however, that he will remain in the race.

* President Joe Biden’s re-election campaign picked up an endorsement this week from the United Farm Workers (UFW).

* With just six weeks remaining before Election Day, incumbent Mississippi Gov. Tate Reeves is facing a new controversy. According to an Associated Press report, which has not been independently verified by MSNBC or NBC News, the Republican governor “announced financial incentives for a shipbuilder to expand in Gulfport in 2020, days after the president of the shipbuilder’s parent company made a $10,000 campaign contribution” to Reeves.

* Speaking of 2023 gubernatorial races, in Louisiana, Republican state Attorney General Jeff Landry picked up an endorsement late last week from House Majority Leader Steve Scalise, further positioning Landry as the top GOP contender.

* Former Gov. Chris Christie has maintained a busy campaign presidential schedule in New Hampshire, but as NBC News noted, the New Jersey Republican has “completely skipped” visits to Iowa, where his odds of success appear lower. “I haven’t gone because I haven’t wanted to,” he said.