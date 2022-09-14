Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 9.14.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Pennsylvania’s U.S. Senate race, the latest CBS News poll found a competitive contest, with Democratic Lt. Gov. John Fetterman leading Republican Mehmet Oz, 52% to 47%. A new Monmouth University poll, however, found a wider gap: It showed the Democrat ahead by 10 points, 49% to 39%.

* As for the Keystone State’s gubernatorial contest, the CBS News poll found Democratic state Attorney General Josh Shapiro with a double-digit lead over Republican Doug Mastriano, 55% to 44%.

* Speaking of Mastriano, the editorial board of The Philadelphia Inquirer told readers today, “Mastriano’s relentless efforts to thwart the results of the 2020 presidential election, spread Donald Trump’s election lies, and suppress votes in future elections amounts to a 10-alarm fire for anyone who believes in a functioning democracy.”

* In Nevada, an 8 News Now/Emerson College Polling/The Hill survey released yesterday found both the U.S. Senate race and the gubernatorial race are effectively tied between the major party nominees.

* Herschel Walker, the Republican U.S. Senate nominee in Georgia, has decided he supports abortion policies being decided at the state level and supports Sen. Lindsey Graham’s proposed national abortion ban.

* On a related note, Walker has also finally agreed to participate in a debate against incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock. The two will face off at an Oct. 14 event in Savannah.

* There were plenty of interesting primary results yesterday in Delaware, New Hampshire, and Rhode Island, including Kathleen McGuiness losing Delaware’s primary for auditor of accounts. She was seeking another term despite a recent misconduct conviction.

* And on Capitol Hill, the U.S. House’s three newest members were sworn in yesterday, following recent special election victories: Democratic Rep. Mary Peltola of Alaska, Democratic Rep. Pat Ryan of New York, and Republican Rep. Joe Sempolinski of New York.