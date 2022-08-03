Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 8.3.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Missouri’s competitive Republican Senate primary, one of the Erics ended up prevailing: State Attorney General Eric Schmitt won with relative ease, cruising past disgraced former Gov. Eric Greitens, who finished third, to the relief of GOP leaders everywhere.

* In Michigan’s competitive Republican gubernatorial primary, conservative media personality Tudor Dixon won the Republican primary for governor in Michigan with 40 percent of the vote and will face Democratic Gov. Gretchen Whitmer in the fall. Ryan Kelley, who briefly led in some polling after getting arrested on Jan. 6-related crimes, finished fourth.

* Speaking of the Wolverine State, in one of this year’s member-vs.-member primaries, Rep. Haley Stevens easily defeated one of her colleagues, Rep. Andy Levin, in a Democratic primary.

* The comeback bid from Kris Kobach, Kansas’ highly controversial former secretary of state, appears to be on track: The Republican won his state attorney general primary yesterday with relative ease.

* Speaking of Kansas, the text-message campaign designed to mislead the public about the abortion rights vote has been linked to “a fast-growing, Republican-aligned technology firm, whose role in the episode has not been previously reported.”

* Pennsylvania’s state Supreme Court ruled yesterday that the state’s mail-in voting law — which was approved with bipartisan support before Republicans decided they didn’t like it — is entirely in line with Pennsylvania’s constitution.

* In Wisconsin, Donald Trump hasn’t just turned against state Assembly Speaker Robin Vos, the former president has now endorsed Vos’ GOP primary rival. Yesterday, Trump — who continues to demand that Wisconsin decertify its 2020 results, which is not possible — threw his support behind Adam Steen, a far-right candidate who supports outlawing contraception.

* And in Arizona, state House Speaker Rusty Bowers’ electoral career appears to have run its course: The Jan. 6 committee hearing witness lost his state Senate Republican primary by a wide margin.