Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 8.16.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In New Hampshire, the latest Emerson College poll found Donald Trump with a huge lead in the Republican Party’s first primary state. The former president leads the GOP field with 49% support, followed by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at 9%, and Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis close behind with 8%.

* Speaking of the Granite State, Republican Karoline Leavitt, who ran unsuccessfully in New Hampshire’s 1st congressional district last year, announced this week that she won’t be a candidate in the 2024 cycle. Leavitt is currently working as a spokesperson for the pro-Trump super PAC MAGA Inc.

* After Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene slammed her own state’s Republican governor, Brian Kemp, for defending the integrity of Georgia’s system of elections, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution asked the right-wing congresswoman about a possible U.S. Senate campaign in 2026. “I haven’t made up my mind whether I will do that or not,” she replied. “I have a lot of things to think about. Am I going to be a part of President Trump’s Cabinet if he wins? Is it possible that I’ll be VP?”

* The Trump campaign’s attack ad targeting Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis includes several claims that aren’t true. Try not to be surprised.

* A Connecticut man named Gino DiGiovanni, who admitted that he entered the U.S. Capitol during the Jan. 6 attack, appeared in federal court yesterday as part of the criminal charges he’s now facing. This wouldn’t ordinarily be considered a news item for the campaign round-up, but DiGiovanni is also currently the Republican nominee in a Connecticut mayoral race.

* In New Jersey, incumbent Democratic Sen. Robert Menendez is running for re-election despite the fact that he’s facing a federal investigation, but Politico reports that he’s still well positioned to be his party’s nominee in the general election.

* In Maryland’s open U.S. Senate race, there’s a sizable field of Democratic contenders, but Sen. Chris Van Hollen has thrown his support behind Prince George’s County Executive Angela Alsobrooks. Other prominent voices in Democratic Maryland politics, including Reps. Steny Hoyer and Kweisi Mfume, have done the same thing.