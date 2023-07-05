Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 7.5.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The Republican crusade against Rep. Adam Schiff did wonders for the California Democrat’s fundraising: Schiff’s U.S. Senate campaign raised a whopping $8.1 million in the second quarter, which included the period in which the GOP-led U.S. House censured the congressman for telling inconvenient truths that Republicans didn’t want to hear.

* Speaking of fundraising, Democratic Sen. Bob Casey of Pennsylvania raised more than $4 million in the second quarter, making it the best fundraising quarter of his career.

* After losing in a crowded primary last year, former Democratic Rep. Mondaire Jones launched a comeback bid this morning, announcing plans to run in New York’s 17th district, which as NBC News noted, “includes many of his old constituents.”

* Donald Trump celebrated the Fourth of July in a decidedly Trumpian way: Yesterday morning, the former president used his social media platform to promote an item featuring a “F- Biden” sign, and hours later, the Republican referred to President Joe Biden as a “very dangerous Idiot.”

* Speaking of Independence Day, the Republican National Committee honored the national holiday on Twitter by promoting an image of what appeared to be a Liberian flag. The RNC deleted the message soon after.

* And in Maryland, there were some reports yesterday that failed Republican gubernatorial candidate Dan Cox had launched a congressional campaign, but he announced soon after that he’d done no such thing, and he’d reported the matter to the Federal Election Commission for possible fraud.