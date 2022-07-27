Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 7.27.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* If Republicans were hoping to hang onto the governor’s office in Massachusetts, they should probably start lowering their expectations: The latest Suffolk poll found Democratic state Attorney General Maura Healey with 30-point leads over the top GOP candidates.

* In a bit of a surprise, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported this morning that Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry is ending his Democratic U.S. Senate candidacy, despite having spent more than $12 million on the race. His decision will boost Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes ahead of the party’s Aug. 9 primary.

* Speaking of the Badger State, a group of disabled voters have filed suit against Wisconsin’s Elections Commission in response to new measures that will make it more difficult for them to return absentee ballots.

* A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll found incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock narrowly leading Republican Herschel Walker, 46 percent to 43 percent. The same survey showed Libertarian Chase Oliver with 3 percent support.

* As for Georgia’s gubernatorial race, the same Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll showed incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp ahead of Democrat Stacey Abrams, 48 percent to 43 percent.

* Following up on an item from earlier in the week, streaming service Hulu has reversed course and agreed to start accepting campaign advertisements. The Disney-backed service had originally rejected Democratic ads that were accepted by other Disney-backed broadcast networks.

* And in case there were any lingering doubts, a superior court judge in Georgia ruled yesterday that right-wing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene can run for re-election, knocking down a challenge to her candidacy on 14th Amendment grounds.