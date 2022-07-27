IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Maddowblog

From The Rachel Maddow Show

Maura Healy Rallies For International Students
Attorney General Maura Healey and international students rally at the State House against ICE visa rules that would potentially remove students from the country or prevent others reentry, weeks before fall semester begins on July 13, 2020 in Boston, Mass.Pat Greenhouse / Boston Globe via Getty Images, file

Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 7.27.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

By Steve Benen

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* If Republicans were hoping to hang onto the governor’s office in Massachusetts, they should probably start lowering their expectations: The latest Suffolk poll found Democratic state Attorney General Maura Healey with 30-point leads over the top GOP candidates.

* In a bit of a surprise, The Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported this morning that Milwaukee Bucks executive Alex Lasry is ending his Democratic U.S. Senate candidacy, despite having spent more than $12 million on the race. His decision will boost Lt. Gov. Mandela Barnes ahead of the party’s Aug. 9 primary.

* Speaking of the Badger State, a group of disabled voters have filed suit against Wisconsin’s Elections Commission in response to new measures that will make it more difficult for them to return absentee ballots.

* A new Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll found incumbent Democratic Sen. Raphael Warnock narrowly leading Republican Herschel Walker, 46 percent to 43 percent. The same survey showed Libertarian Chase Oliver with 3 percent support.

* As for Georgia’s gubernatorial race, the same Atlanta Journal-Constitution poll showed incumbent Republican Gov. Brian Kemp ahead of Democrat Stacey Abrams, 48 percent to 43 percent.

* Following up on an item from earlier in the week, streaming service Hulu has reversed course and agreed to start accepting campaign advertisements. The Disney-backed service had originally rejected Democratic ads that were accepted by other Disney-backed broadcast networks.

* And in case there were any lingering doubts, a superior court judge in Georgia ruled yesterday that right-wing Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene can run for re-election, knocking down a challenge to her candidacy on 14th Amendment grounds.

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MSNBC political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "The Impostors: How Republicans Quit Governing and Seized American Politics."