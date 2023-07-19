Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 7.19.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* How much did Democrats enjoy Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene’s attempted condemnation of President Joe Biden’s agenda? The Georgia Republican’s comments have been repackaged into a short video that the Democratic president is promoting on social media — and it’s been viewed tens of millions of times over the last day or so.

* As has happened before, GOP presidential campaigns struggled to know what to say yesterday in response to Donald Trump receiving a target letter from special counsel Jack Smith’s office.

* The super PAC supporting Sen. Tim Scott’s Republican presidential campaign just placed a massive, $40 million ad buy. It’s the biggest investment any candidate or PAC has made so far this election cycle.

* The latest statewide poll from the University of New Hampshire found Donald Trump ahead in the nation’s first primary state, but not by an overwhelming margin. The former president leads his 2024 primary rivals in the Granite State with 37% support, followed by Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis with 23%. Scott is third with 8%, followed by former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie and North Dakota Gov. Doug Burgum, who were tied for fourth with 6%.

* The U.S. Supreme Court ordered Alabama to create a second majority-Black congressional district or something close to it. In the GOP-dominated legislature, that doesn’t appear to be going well.

* In his interview with CNN yesterday, DeSantis lamented the fact that “a lot of people” who complain about “wokeness” all the time “can’t even define” the word. The far-right Floridian didn’t seem to appreciate the irony of his comments.

* And in Montana’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, The Daily Beast reported that Republican Tim Sheehy failed to pay rancher taxes. Reached for comment, a spokesperson for Sheehy said that there had been “an oversight, which is being fixed.”