Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 7.12.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Conservative Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin of West Virginia appears to have taken one step closer to a 2024 presidential campaign, agreeing to headline an event in New Hampshire next week sponsored by the No Labels organization.

* In related news, former House Democratic Leader Dick Gephardt is reportedly planning to launch a new bipartisan group next week to oppose the No Labels gambit.

* In Georgia, state Rep. Mesha Mainor became a Republican this week following a dispute with Democrats over her support for public funding of private schools.

* Would Gov. Ron DeSantis consider serving as Donald Trump’s running mate. “I don’t think so,” the Florida governor said on a radio show yesterday. “I’m not a No. 2 guy.”

* With just a few months remaining before Mississippi’s gubernatorial race, Brandon Presley, the Democratic nominee, launched the first TV ad of his campaign this week. Most recent polling suggests Gov. Tate Reeves, the Republican incumbent, is the favorite to win a second term.

* Michigan’s congressional delegation currently has six members, and yesterday, all six threw their support behind Trump’s 2024 candidacy.

* In New Hampshire, it’s not yet clear whether Republican Gov. Chris Sununu will run for a fifth term, but Manchester Mayor Joyce Craig isn’t waiting to find out: The Democrat launched her statewide bid yesterday.