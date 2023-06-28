Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.28.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Arizona continues to lose qualified elections officials, with Pinal County Elections Director Geraldine Roll announcing her resignation yesterday, pointing to “ridicule, disrespect, intimidation and attacks on my reputation and ethics.” She added, “With no regrets, I quit. When you no longer respect those you work for, it is time to leave.”

* In New Hampshire, the latest Saint Anselm College Survey Center poll found Donald Trump with a big lead over Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis in the race for the Republicans’ presidential nomination, 47% to 19%. Former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie was third in the poll with 6%, followed by former Ambassador Nikki Haley at 5%.

* That same poll found President Joe Biden leading both Trump and DeSantis by nine points each in hypothetical general election match-ups in New Hampshire.

* Miami Mayor Francis Suarez, whose GOP presidential campaign ran into trouble yesterday when he suggested he didn’t know who Uyghurs were, clarified yesterday that he is familiar with the predominantly Muslim minority ethnic group in China’s western region, but he didn’t recognize the pronunciation of their name.

* In Louisiana’s gubernatorial race, former state Transportation Secretary Shawn Wilson picked up the state Democratic Party’s official endorsement over the weekend, ahead of the state’s all-party primary in October.

* While Sen. Angus King hasn’t officially announced his 2024 plans, the Maine independent was asked yesterday whether he’s running for re-election. “Yes, sir,” King replied. “There’s too much to do, I just don’t feel like this is the time to quit.”

* In the midst of several unflattering headlines, Politico reported yesterday that the No Labels political operation “quietly employed a firm with ties to GOP candidates including Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis.”

* And former Rep. Liz Cheney reflected this week on what she believes is ailing American politics. “What we’ve done in our politics is create a situation where we’re electing idiots,” the Wyoming Republican said on Monday night, as part of a conversation at the 92nd Street Y in New York.