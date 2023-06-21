Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 6.21.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Democratic legislative primaries in Virginia yesterday, former Del. Lashrecse Aird, who focused much of her candidacy on abortion rights, defeated incumbent state Sen. Joe Morrissey, who’s generally seen as the most conservative Democrat in the state legislature.

* On a related note, in the commonwealth’s Republican primaries, state Sen. Amanda Chase — best known for the “Trump in heels” label she’s applied to herself — lost to former state Sen. Glen Sturtevant, according to the Associated Press’ tally.

* In Delaware, Rep. Lisa Blunt Rochester this morning launched a widely expected Democratic U.S. Senate campaign, and she instantly became the frontrunner in the open-seat contest.

* In the race for the Republican Party’s presidential nomination, a new national CNN poll found Donald Trump leading the pack with 47% support, which is down from 53% in the network’s poll from last month. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was second with 26%, followed by former Vice President Mike Pence at 9%, former Ambassador Nikki Haley at 5%, Sen. Tim Scott at 4%, and former New Jersey Gov. Chris Christie at 3%.

* Speaking of Tim Scott, the South Carolinian yesterday became the latest GOP candidate to say he’s prepared to fire Christopher Wray, the Trump-appointed director of the FBI, if the senator is elected president.

* West Virginia Sen. Joe Manchin, the chamber’s most conservative Democrat, still hasn’t ruled out a 2024 presidential campaign, but Politico reports that many of his Senate colleagues are eagerly trying to talk him out of the idea.

* Gov. Kristi Noem hasn’t yet made any announcements about her national ambitions, but the South Dakota Republican has launched a national ad campaign this week, touting her state’s economy.

* Less than a month ago, Marianne Williamson’s longshot presidential campaign suffered a setback when the self-help guru’s campaign manager and deputy manager resigned. Soon after, The Daily Beast reported that “at least 10 staffers” had left Williamson’s operation. This week, we learned that her latest campaign manager has also parted ways with the Democrat.