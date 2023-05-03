Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.3.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Nevada last year, former Republican Assemblyman Jim Marchant narrowly lost a secretary of state race, running as a brazen election denier. Now, the far-right conspiracy theorist is running for the U.S. Senate.

* The first poll in West Virginia in the wake of Gov. Jim Justice launching a Senate campaign offers him plenty of good news: The governor leads Rep. Alex Mooney in the Republican primary by 28 points and leads Sen. Joe Manchin in a hypothetical general election by 14 points.

* On a related note, the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee released a new video this week, highlighting just how fierce the Justice-Mooney primary in West Virginia is likely to be.

* With Democratic Sen. Ben Cardin retiring in Maryland, Republicans hoped to persuade former Gov. Larry Hogan to run for the seat. He’s already ruled out the possibility.

* Following up on our recent coverage, Donald Trump is reportedly planning to skip at least one, and perhaps both, of the upcoming debates for Republican presidential candidates.

* As Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein prepares to return to Capitol Hill, perhaps next week, a growing number of Democratic lawmakers are calling on the Californian to step down before the end of her current term.

* As Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis takes overseas trips ahead of his likely Republican presidential campaign, it’s not at all clear who exactly is paying for the travel. Under a measure approved by the state’s GOP-led legislature, DeSantis’ travel records can be kept secret from the public.