Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.24.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Gov. Ron DeSantis will reportedly kick off his presidential campaign tonight, but instead of holding an event in his home state of Florida, the Republican will announce his candidacy with Elon Musk, as part of an online event held on Twitter.

* The Trump campaign was quick to note that DeSantis’ political operation announced that the governor would kick off his candidacy on “March 24.” I have a hunch they meant May 24.

* Speaking of the former president, Donald Trump was in court yesterday, in the wake of his recent indictment. The Republican learned, among other things, that his criminal trial is scheduled to begin on March 25, 2024, which is just a few weeks after Super Tuesday.

* In Utah, incumbent Sen. Mitt Romney hasn’t yet announced whether he’ll seek a second term, but he already has a Republican rival: Riverton Mayor Trent Staggs launched a GOP Senate campaign yesterday.

* Following former Rep. Tom Malinowski’s narrow defeat in New Jersey last year, there was some talk about the Democrat seeking a rematch next year. Yesterday, however, the former congressman announced that he won’t be a candidate.

* Marianne Williamson’s longshot Democratic presidential campaign suffered another setback this past weekend when the self-help guru’s campaign manager and deputy manager resigned.

* And former Sen. Scott Brown apparently isn’t done thinking about electoral office. Nearly a decade ago, the Republican lost two Senate races in two different states in the span of two years, but Brown told Fox News he’s eyeing a comeback bid in 2026.