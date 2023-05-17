Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.17.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Democrats have struggled mightily in Florida over the last several years, which made it that much more notable when Democrat Donna Deegan won yesterday’s mayoral race in Jacksonville, the Sunshine State’s largest city by population. Her Republican opponent, Daniel Davis outraised her by a four-to-one margin and had Gov. Ron DeSantis’ backing, but Deegan won by about four points anyway.

* In related news, the Jacksonville race was one of two setbacks for DeSantis yesterday: The Florida Republican also backed former Ambassador Kelly Craft in Kentucky’s gubernatorial race, and she appears to have finished a distant third, far behind state Attorney General Daniel Cameron, who won the nomination with ease.

* With control of Pennsylvania’s state House on the line, Democrat Heather Boyd won a state legislative special election yesterday, protecting a narrow Democratic majority in the chamber.

* In Kentucky, Kentucky Secretary of State Michael Adams faced far-right primary challengers who were outraged that the incumbent isn’t an election denier. In a GOP primary, Adams prevailed anyway.

* In Philadelphia, former state Rep. Cherelle Parker prevailed in a crowded Democratic primary, and she’s now well positioned to become the first woman to lead Pennsylvania’s largest city.

* In Colorado, the city of Colorado Springs has traditionally been a Republican stronghold, but in yesterday’s mayoral race, political newcomer and businessman Yemi Mobolade, an independent, won a huge upset, defeating former Republican Secretary of State Wayne Williams.

* And in New Hampshire, Democrat Marc Plamondon won a special state House special election, narrowing the GOP’s advantage in the chamber to just a few seats.