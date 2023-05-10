Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 5.10.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* GOP megadonor Steve Schwarzman recently traveled to Tallahassee to visit with Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis ahead of the Republican’s likely presidential run. It was against this backdrop that Bloomberg reported that Schwarzman, at least for now, will hold off donating money to DeSantis, “after a meeting with the expected presidential aspirant left him unconvinced of the Florida governor’s White House prospects.”

* The news was a little better for DeSantis on Capitol Hill yesterday, where the Floridian picked up a 2024 endorsement from far-right Virginia Rep. Bob Good. Though the governor hasn’t yet announced a national campaign, he now has four announced congressional supporters.

* Though it might’ve seemed Rep. Colin Allred would have the Democratic field to himself in Texas’ U.S. Senate race, state Sen. Roland Gutierrez is reportedly poised to throw his hat into the ring.

* Former Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson, a contender for the GOP’s presidential nomination, hedged this week when asked whether he’d support Donald Trump if he prevails in next year’s primaries.

* Soon after, the former president apparently thought it’d be amusing to rename the former governor “Ada Hutchinson.” In related news, Trump continues to demonstrate the temperament of a spoiled child.

* In an NBC News interview yesterday, former Vice President Mike Pence was asked about the verdict against Trump in the E. Jean Carroll case. “I think that’s a question for the American people,” he said, adding that he had never witnessed Trump sexually assault anyone.

* On a related note, former Ambassador Nikki Haley, still looking for a breakthrough in the race for the GOP nomination, was also asked this morning about the outcome of the trial. “I’m not going to get into that,” the South Carolinian replied, adding, “I think the focus has to be not to be distracted.”