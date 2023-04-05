Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.5.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Though it seemed improbable in the recent past, Brandon Johnson, a Cook County commissioner and a member of the Chicago Teachers Union, won Chicago’s mayoral election yesterday, narrowly defeating Paul Vallas, a former CEO of the Chicago public school system.

* In Denver’s mayoral race, the Associated Press reported that Kelly Brough, the former president and CEO of the Denver Metro Chamber of Commerce, and Mike Johnston, a former state senator, appear to be headed for a runoff election. Both are considered two of the more moderate candidates in the multi-candidate race.

* In Wisconsin, Republican state Rep. Dan Knodl appears to have narrowly won a state Senate special election, securing the GOP’s gerrymandered supermajority in the chamber.

* In North Carolina, state Rep. Tricia Cotham, who was elected as a Democrat six months ago from a heavily Democratic district, became a Republican this morning, handing the GOP a veto-proof majority in the chamber. Cotham, who was also an ardent supporter of reproductive rights, is now also suddenly open to new abortion restrictions.

* Though the timing was curious, Republican Sen. Cindy Hyde-Smith of Mississippi announced her endorsement of Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign yesterday, just hours before he surrendered to authorities at a New York courthouse. The former president has now received the support of six of Senate’s 49 GOP members.

* On a related note, Republican Sen. Lindsey Graham of South Carolina — another one of the six senators backing Trump — appeared on Fox News again last night and again begged viewers to send money to the former president.

* Speaking of Trump, the former president did not have to pose for a mugshot yesterday, so his political operation created a fake one for fundraising purposes.

* And in case there were any doubts about Sen. Jacky Rosen’s 2024 plans, the Nevada Democrat officially announced this morning that she’s running for re-election.