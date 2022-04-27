Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.27.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Ohio’s Republican U.S. Senate primary, Donald Trump’s endorsement appears to have given J.D. Vance a bump: A new Fox News poll found the bestselling author leading the GOP field with 23 percent support, followed by former state Treasurer Josh Mandel at 18 percent, investment banker Mike Gibbons at 13 percent, state Sen. Matt Dolan at 11 percent and former state GOP Chairwoman Jane Timken at 6 percent. A plurality of Ohio Republican voters remain undecided.

* It looks like Monmouth is moving away from traditional horse-race polling, but in its latest survey in Pennsylvania, GOP voters were asked who they’re “very likely” to support in the upcoming Republican U.S. Senate primary. A total of 22 percent said they’re likely to back Mehmet Oz, while 19 percent said the same about David McCormick. Kathy Barnette was close behind with 18 percent.

* As for Pennsylvania’s Democratic U.S. Senate primary, the same Monmouth poll, 44 percent said they’re very likely to support Lt. Gov. John Fetterman, while 23 percent said the same about Rep. Conor Lamb.

* In Georgia’s Republican gubernatorial primary, incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp picked up an endorsement this week from the NRA.

* The latest Morning Consult poll showed conservative Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin’s approval rating getting a significant boost in West Virginia, thanks largely to increased support from Republican voters. The incumbent senator’s support now stands at 57 percent in his home state.

* The FAMiLY Leadership Summit in Iowa is generally known for appearances from Republicans with presidential ambitions. With this in mind, political observers took note yesterday when the public learned that Fox News’ Tucker Carlson is scheduled to deliver this year’s keynote address at the conservative gathering.

* Evan McMullin, an independent U.S. Senate candidate in Utah who has the state Democratic Party’s backing, pledged this week not to caucus with either party if he defeats incumbent Republican Sen. Mike Lee. I’m not sure how that would work — party leaders make committee assignments — but it’s an intriguing idea.

* And on Capitol Hill yesterday, Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer was asked about Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein’s abilities. “I’ve had a good number of discussions with Sen. Feinstein, but I’m keeping them to myself,” the New York Democrat said.