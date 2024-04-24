Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 4.24.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Pennsylvania’s congressional primaries yesterday, Democratic Rep. Summer Lee and Republican Rep. Brian Fitzpatrick had little trouble fending off their intraparty challengers.

* On a related note, Donald Trump won his latest GOP presidential primary, but he faced a significant protest vote in Pennsylvania, where at least 155,000 registered Republican voters cast ballots for Nikki Haley, despite the fact that the former ambassador ended her candidacy last month.

* President Joe Biden picked up another key union endorsement this week, with the North America’s Building Trade Union throwing its support behind the Democratic incumbent.

* The latest Bloomberg/Morning Consult swing state polls found Trump leading Biden in every swing state except Michigan.

* A month after former Republican Rep. George Santos announced that he was running for Congress again as an independent, the disgraced former congressman ended his candidacy in New York’s 1st congressional district.

* In Wisconsin, Republican Senate hopeful Eric Hovde is still dealing with the controversy stemming from his claim that people in nursing homes shouldn’t vote. Those concerned about his candidacy probably weren’t comforted this week when Hovde struggled with the Pledge of Allegiance.

* And independent presidential candidate Robert F. Kennedy Jr. told an audience this week that he intends to “put the entire U.S. budget on the blockchain, so that every American can look at every budget item in the entire budget any time they want, 24 hours a day.” A Washington Post analysis did a good job explaining why this is not a good idea.