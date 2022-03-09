Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.9.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Robert Regan, a Republican candidate who’s likely to soon win a seat in the Michigan state House, said over the weekend that he’s told his daughters to “just lie back and enjoy it” if raped. The Washington Post noted that he made the comments as part of a bizarre analogy about contesting the results of the 2020 election.

* On a related note, The Detroit Free Press reported that Michigan GOP leaders have denounced Regan’s rhetoric, on this and other matters, state Republican Party Chairman Ron Weiser and others affiliated with the party have not called on Regan to withdraw from an upcoming special state House election.

* Two of Arizona’s most notoriously right-wing politicians — Kelly Townsend and Wendy Rogers — are now poised to run against one another in state Senate primary. Townsend was running for Congress, but dropped her bid after Donald Trump failed to endorse her.

* In Georgia’s closely watched GOP gubernatorial primary, a new Fox News poll showed incumbent Gov. Brian Kemp leading former Sen. David Perdue, 50 percent to 39 percent. There’s still plenty of time remaining: Primary Day isn’t until May 24.

* In Pennsylvania’s competitive Republican Senate primary, a new Fox News poll found David McCormick leading Mehmet Oz, 24 percent to 15 percent, though a plurality of GOP voters in the state remain undecided.

* In Ohio’s competitive Republican Senate primary, a new Fox News poll showed Mike Gibbons narrowly leading Josh Mandel, 22 percent to 20 percent, with J.D. Vance and Jane Timken further back with 11 percent and 9 percent support, respectively. As was true in Pennsylvania, a plurality of GOP voters in Ohio are undecided.

* Senate Republicans are scheduled to attend a caucus retreat today, and when they do, they’re likely to see a new mobile billboard sponsored by the Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee. The Democratic message, seizing on National Republican Senatorial Campaign Committee Chairman Rick Scott’s policy blueprint, will highlight the plan to raise taxes on “over half of all Americans.”