Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.8.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* On the heels of his failed Republican gubernatorial campaign in Pennsylvania, Doug Mastriano told Politico he’s considering a 2024 campaign against Democratic Sen. Bob Casey. That, evidently, has made some GOP officials a little nervous.

* As a closely watched state Supreme Court election in Wisconsin moves forward, a Republican group has agreed to invest $3 million over the next month in support of former Supreme Court Justice Daniel Kelly, the conservative candidate in the race. The general election is April 4.

* With two months remaining before Kentucky’s GOP gubernatorial primary, a group called Commonwealth PAC, which is aligned with former United Nations Ambassador Kelly Craft’s candidacy, has launched a new ad targeting state Attorney General Daniel Cameron.

* Speaking of 2023 gubernatorial contests, Republican Rep. Garret Graves announced yesterday that he won’t be a candidate in Louisiana this year.

* West Virginia’s GOP gubernatorial primary continues to get more crowded: State Auditor J.B. McCuskey has thrown his hat into the ring.

* The Daily Beast reported that Republicans appear to be engaged in an effort to draw attention to self-help guru Marianne Williamson’s Democratic presidential candidacy. The same report added that conservative pundits are celebrating Williamson for challenging President Joe Biden. None of this, of course, is likely to help her generate Democratic support.

* And Democratic Rep. Jennifer McClellan of Virginia was sworn into office yesterday, becoming the commonwealth’s first Black woman in Congress. For the first time in three years, the U.S. House does not have any vacancies, and the Republican advantage over Democrats in the chamber now stands at 222 to 213.