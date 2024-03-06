Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.6.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In the most closely watched Super Tuesday congressional primaries, Republican Rep. Tony Gonzales of Texas fell short of the 50% threshold and will now advance to a May 28 runoff election against a far-right rival.

* Speaking of the Lone Star State, to the relief of his party’s leaders, Rep. Colin Allred easily won a Democratic U.S. Senate primary, setting up an interesting race against Republican Sen. Ted Cruz in the fall.

* And speaking of U.S. Senate races, in California, Democratic Rep. Adam Schiff and Republican baseball player Steve Garvey finished first and second, respectively, in the Golden State’s multicandidate primary, and will advance to the general election. Democratic Reps. Katie Porter and Barbara Lee, who were hoping to outpace Garvey, fell short.

* In Alabama, Republican Rep. Jerry Carl became the first member of Congress to lose this year, falling to fellow Rep. Barry Moore in an incumbent-vs.-incumbent primary.

* There was a plan in place for Republican National Committee members to vote on a resolution that would’ve prohibited the party from covering Donald Trump’s legal bills. Evidently, that vote will no longer happen.

* With Sen. John Barrasso giving up his leadership post to run for Senate Republican whip, Sen. Tom Cotton of Arkansas hopes to his succeed his Wyoming colleague as the next Senate Republican Conference chair, the #3 position in the GOP leadership.

* It wasn’t that long ago when Barack Obama won Iowa twice. Now, the Hawkeye State is ruby red: The latest Des Moines Register/Mediacom Iowa Poll found Trump leading President Joe Biden by 15 points, 48% to 33%.

* And in Arizona, Senate hopeful Kari Lake is apparently trying to appear mainstream. The Republican conspiracy theorist told NBC News, for example, that she opposes a federal abortion ban and is against restrictions on access to in vitro fertilization.