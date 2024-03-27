Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.27.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a bit of a surprise, Democratic Rep. Annie Kuster announced this morning that she won’t seek re-election in the fall. This opens up a competitive race in New Hampshire.

* The New York Times reported that Barack Obama is increasingly engaged with President Joe Biden and his team “to strategize and relay advice” as the election season advances.

* As Kari Lake's Republican U.S. Senate campaign continues, NBC News reports that the election denier “has decided not to contest her liability in a defamation suit brought by a Republican election official in Maricopa County.”

* Donald Trump mocked former Republican National Committee Ronna McDaniel last night, publishing a couple of items to his social media platform, concluding that she’s now “in a very strange place, it’s called NEVER NEVERLAND, and it’s not a place you want to be.”

* The former president also commented on Robert F. Kennedy Jr.’s national candidacy, concluding, “I love that he is running!”

* Rep. Troy Nehls is reportedly facing a House Ethics Committee investigation, and while the panel hasn’t said what it pertains to, the Texas Republican believes it’s related to his campaign’s finances.

* Ahead of Republican Rep. Mike Gallagher’s resignation next month in Wisconsin, Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene of Georgia wants to him to be expelled in order to expedite the process of filling the vacancy.

* And in Pennsylvania, Republican legislators filed a lawsuit in the hopes of blocking automatic voter registration in the state, but a federal court rejected their case this week.