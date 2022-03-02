Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.2.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Texas yesterday, Republican Gov. Greg Abbott and former Democratic Rep. Beto O’Rourke easily won their respective gubernatorial primaries, and will face off in November’s general election.

* In Texas’ closely watched GOP primary in the state attorney general’s race, incumbent Ken Paxton finished first with roughly 43 percent support, but since he fell short of a majority, he’ll face state Land Commissioner George P. Bush in a runoff election.

* And speaking of runoff elections in Texas, Rep. Henry Cuellar barely won more votes than attorney Jessica Cisneros in their Democratic primary rematch, and with both falling short of 50 percent, the two will face off again in May.

* Over the weekend in Las Vegas, Nevada Gov. Steve Sisolak and his wife, Kathy Sisolak, were accosted by two men, one of whom yelled, “We should string you up on a lamp post. You are running into a patriot now.” Some of the Democratic governor’s Republican rivals expressed tacit support for the confrontation. “If you look at the history of dictators, pitchforks will be next,” Las Vegas City Councilwoman Michele Fiore said.

* As Republican Sen. James Inhofe prepares to give up his seat, the field of GOP candidates in Oklahoma eager to replace him is growing. Rep. Markwayne Mullin threw his hat into the ring over the weekend, joining Luke Holland, the incumbent senator’s former chief of staff and choice for this year’s special election.

* The Democratic Senatorial Campaign Committee has launched a new ad campaign, designed to coincide with President Joe Biden’s State of the Union address. The spot, which began airing this week on national cable (including MSNBC, my employer) emphasizes the party’s work on vaccines and infrastructure.

* And in Cleveland, the city’s new Democratic mayor, Justin Bibb, has thrown his support behind incumbent Democratic Rep. Shontel Brown. The congresswoman is facing a primary rematch against former state Sen. Nina Turner. The primary election is two months from tomorrow.