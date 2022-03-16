Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.16.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In Ohio’s Republican Senate primary, Mike Gibbons is scheduled to meet with Donald Trump at Mar-a-Lago today. Polls show the investment banker, who has invested heavily in his campaign, as a top contender. The former president has not endorsed anyone in the crowded GOP field.

* On a related note, The New York Times reports today on Gibbons having used offensive stereotypes about Asian people in 2013. The article added that the Ohio Republican also cited “a widely discredited book, ‘The Bell Curve,’ that has drawn allegations of racism and sloppy research.”

* Though I’m not quite sure how this would work, Republican Senate hopeful Mehmet Oz — best known to the public as television personality Dr. Oz — suggested yesterday that if elected, he’s prepared to forgo certain security clearances in order to keep his U.S.-Turkish dual citizenship.

* Asked yesterday why he broke his promise about serving only two terms, Sen. Ron Johnson said this week he’s running again because he might be able to “help heal and unify this nation.” The Wisconsin Republican did not appear to be kidding.

* In Nevada’s Republican gubernatorial primary, the latest survey from Public Policy Polling found Clark County Sheriff Joe Lombardo leading the crowded field with 26 percent support, followed by former Sen. Dean Heller and North Las Vegas Mayor John Lee, who had 13 percent each.

* Last summer, Trump endorsed Michigan’s Steve Carra, when the former president thought Carra was taking on Rep. Fred Upton in a GOP primary. After redistricting left Carra in Rep. Bill Huizenga’s district, Carra ended his campaign.

* And speaking of the former president, Trump continues to issue a flurry of endorsements, including announcing new support for Rep. Debbie Lesko of Arizona, and Ohio congressional hopeful Madison Gesiotto Gilbert.