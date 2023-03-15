Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 3.15.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Now that Republicans control North Carolina’s state Supreme Court, the new GOP majority appears likely to scrap the state’s existing congressional map and clear the way for new Republican gains.

* In 2018, then-Democratic Rep. Kyrsten Sinema supported a Republican bank deregulation bill. Five years later, Sinema is an independent senator eyeing a possible re-election campaign in Arizona, and Democratic Rep. Ruben Gallego — who’s now running for the incumbent’s seat — is eager to shine a light on her vote.

* In case the tension between Donald Trump and Gov. Ron DeSantis weren’t already obvious, Make America Great Again Inc. is filing a 15-page complaint today with the Florida Commission on Ethics. The accusation is that the Republican governor is violating state ethics and election laws by running an unannounced “shadow” presidential campaign.

* In related news, an interesting tidbit from Media Matters: “For the first time this year, Fox News invoked Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis more times than former President (and candidate for the 2024 Republican presidential nomination) Donald Trump. Fox personalities and guests had mentioned Trump more often every week since January 1 — until last week when they mentioned DeSantis at least 177 times to Trump’s at least 142, which could signal that the network is shifting its focus to the Florida governor.”

* I’m skeptical about Gov. Glenn Youngkin even trying to run for president, but the Virginia Republican is reportedly scheduled to meet with megadonors in Texas as he mulls his next steps. (Virginia is the only state that prohibits governors from running for re-election.)

* Responding to a rumor I hadn’t heard, Florida Rep. Matt Gaetz said yesterday that he will not take on incumbent Sen. Rick Scott in a Republican primary next year.

* And my MSNBC colleague Ja’han Jones wrote a good piece noting new evidence that Republicans are hurting themselves electorally by focusing heavily on conservative, partisan media outlets, instead of independent news organizations.