Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.7.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Nikki Haley’s Republican presidential campaign suffered an embarrassing setback, losing the Nevada primary to “none of these candidates.” The lopsided defeat for the former ambassador was, however, largely symbolic: No delegates were at stake.

* In related news, President Joe Biden cruised to an easy victory in Nevada’s Democratic primary. Rep. Dean Phillips of Minnesota entered the race too late to get on the ballot.

* The news is not yet official, but several news outlets, including The New York Times, are reporting that Ronna McDaniel, the chair of the Republican National Committee, intends to resign shortly after the South Carolina primary on Feb. 24.

* Donald Trump, who is apparently confused about Indiana’s filing deadlines, has spent the last week fixated on the state’s upcoming — and largely inconsequential — presidential primary. Mike Murphy, a former Republican member of the Indiana House of Representatives, told Politico, “The bottom line is he’s completely unhinged. He is literally off his rocker.”

* With time running out before the congressional special election in New York’s 3rd district, both parties’ leaders are reluctant to nationalize the race, but House Speaker Mike Johnson and House Minority Leader Hakeem Jeffries have both visited the district in recent days. Election Day is Tuesday, Feb. 13.

* Remember the AI-generated robocall impersonating President Biden ahead of the New Hampshire primary? New Hampshire’s attorney general named a Texas telecom company as the source of the call. A criminal investigation is ongoing.

* And NBC News reported that the Biden campaign intends to hold a blockbuster fundraising event in New York on March 28, featuring Biden, Barack Obama, and Bill Clinton. Organizers haven’t yet chosen a venue, though Radio City Music Hall is apparently under consideration.