Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.28.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Though some votes are still being tallied, Donald Trump appears to have won Michigan’s GOP presidential primary with 68% support, outpacing Nikki Haley by more than 40 points.

* In the Democratic primary, incumbent President Joe Biden won Michigan with 81% support, despite a sizable protest vote.

* In related news, Minnesota Rep. Dean Phillips competed against Biden in Michigan, and managed to finish fourth in a two-person race.

* Self-help author Marianne Williamson ended her longshot Democratic presidential campaign a few weeks ago, but after narrowly surpassing an incumbent congressman in Michigan's primary, she’s apparently decided to “unsuspend” her national candidacy.

* In the hopes of resolving the Michigan Republican Party’s schismatic mess, a state court this week issued a preliminary injunction, barring ousted GOP chair Kristina Karamo from conducting party business.

* Ahead of next week’s Republican National Committee leadership elections, Lara Trump, Donald Trump’s daughter-in-law, has officially kicked off her candidacy to serve as RNC vice chair.

* In Indiana, the state election commission has ruled against John Rust, removing him from the state’s Republican U.S. Senate primary ballot. As the Associated Press reported, “Rust had sued state officials over Indiana’s law requiring that candidates must have voted in their party’s past two primaries or received the approval of a county party chair in order to appear on the primary ballot.” The outcome leaves Republican Rep. Jim Banks as the likely winner in the state’s open Senate race.

* And though you probably haven’t heard of him, Ryan Binkley, a Texas pastor and businessperson, who was running a Republican presidential campaign, has now dropped out of the race. A Politico report noted, “He loaned himself more than $10 million and only earned just more than 2,000 votes across the four early-state nominating contests. In New Hampshire and South Carolina, he came in behind candidates who had already dropped out.”