Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.22.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* To the relief of many of his colleagues, Democratic Sen. Jon Tester announced this morning that he will, in fact, seek re-election in Montana next year. He will also be a top Republican target.

* On a related note, Democratic Sen. Joe Manchin hasn’t yet announced whether he’ll seek another term, but the conservative West Virginian confirmed this morning that he will not be a presidential candidate next year.

* In Wisconsin’s state Supreme Court primaries, Daniel Kelly, who advised Republicans on overturning the 2020 presidential election and has ties to the state’s fake-electors scheme, has advanced to the April general election. He’ll face Janet Protasiewicz, a Milwaukee County circuit judge.

* Speaking of the Badger State, there was also a Republican primary yesterday in a state Senate race in which Donald Trump endorsed election denier Janel Brandtjen. She lost.

* Despite the shift in power in the U.S. House, the Democratic Congressional Campaign Committee easily outraised its Republican counterpart in January, $8.1 million to $4.5 million.

* Democratic Rep. David Cicilline is resigning, but it’ll take a while before there’s a special election to fill his Rhode Island seat. As NBC News explained, under state law, Democratic Gov. Dan McKee won’t even be able to set a date for a special election until late May or early June.

* Vivek Ramaswamy, a wealthy entrepreneur and author, announced a presidential campaign last night on Fox News. The 37-year-old Republican has never before sought or held elected office.