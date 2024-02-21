Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.21.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley delivered a closely watched speech in her home state of South Carolina yesterday, vowing to continue her campaign, no matter what happens in Saturday’s primary. “I feel no need to kiss the ring,” the former governor said. “And I have no fear of Trump’s retribution. I’m not looking for anything from him.”

* On a related note, Donald Trump’s campaign spokesperson responded to Haley’s speech with a social media message that read, “She’s going to drop down to kiss ass when she quits, like she always does.”

* Speaking of the Republican Party’s 2024 primaries, the Haley campaign launched a new television ad in Michigan this week, ahead of the state’s nominating contest, which is scheduled for Tuesday. It’s the first ad buy Team Haley has made for a post-South Carolina race.

* Those who sent money to Trump’s leadership PAC in January should probably know that it spent another $2.9 million on legal expenses last month.

* In Arizona, Republican Senate hopeful Kari Lake said she still believes someone stole the failed 2022 gubernatorial election from her, but the conspiracy theorist doesn’t know who.

* Though Trump previously said he wouldn’t pick a running mate from his party’s 2024 field, the former president told Fox News last night that his vice presidential short-list includes South Sen. Tim Scott, Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis, and entrepreneur Vivek Ramaswamy. Also included were former Hawaii Rep. Tulsi Gabbard, Florida Rep. Byron Donalds, and South Dakota Gov. Kristi Noem.

* And Trump also this week issued endorsements for several GOP candidates, most notably backing challengers to Texas Republican legislators who supported Texas Attorney General Ken Paxton’s impeachment.