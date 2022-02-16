Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.16.22

* The latest statewide poll from the University of Texas found incumbent Gov. Greg Abbott with a comfortable lead over former Rep. Allen West, 60 percent to 15 percent, in this year’s Republican primary.

* On a related note, the same University of Texas poll showed scandal-ridden state Attorney General Ken Paxton ahead in his GOP primary race, though his support stood at 47 percent, while Texas Land Commissioner George P. Bush is second with 21 percent. The intra-party election is March 1, and if no one wins a majority, there will be a May 24 runoff.

* In Florida, the latest Mason-Dixon poll shows incumbent Sen. Marco Rubio ahead in his bid for a third term, but not by an overwhelming margin: The Republican led Democratic Rep. Val Demings in the survey, 49 percent to 42 percent.

* Though former New York City Mayor Bill de Blasio made no secret of his interest in a possible congressional campaign, the Democrat announced yesterday that he won’t be a 2022 candidate. The news came a month after de Blasio said he wouldn’t run for governor, either.

* In Missouri’s crowded Republican Senate primary, Texas Sen. Ted Cruz this morning threw his support behind state Attorney General Eric Schmitt. The news comes just a few days after Sen. Josh Hawley endorsed Schmitt’s rival, Rep. Vicky Hartzler.

* In CBS News’ latest national poll, Republican respondents were asked what the party should do in response to GOP officials who are perceived as disloyal to Donald Trump. The results showed 42 percent of Republicans saying the party should support primary rivals to those GOP officials, while an additional 10 percent said the party should look for more immediate punishments.

* And Republican Rep. Jeff Fortenberry asked a federal judge to move his criminal trial from California to the congressman’s home state of Nebraska. The judge this week declined the request and said the trial would begin on March 15. Fortenberry’s GOP primary, meanwhile, is scheduled for May 10.