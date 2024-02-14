Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 2.14.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Democracy in Wisconsin took a step forward when the Republican-controlled legislature approved new legislative maps proposed by Democratic Gov. Tony Evers. As an Associated Press report noted, the move was “designed to prevent the liberal-controlled state Supreme Court from implementing maps that might be even worse for Republicans.”

* By way of his social media platform, Donald Trump commented on New York’s congressional special election by saying GOP candidate Mazi Pilip would have “easily” won if she’d tied herself to the former president. In the same missive, Trump also wrote, “I WANT TO BE LOVED!”

* On a related note, the former president also published an item on California’s U.S. Senate race, condemning Rep. Adam Schiff as “ONE OF THE TRUE LOWLIFES IN THE HISTORY OF POLITICS IN AMERICA.” This is, of course, likely to benefit the California Democrat.

* Republican presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was apparently unimpressed when Trump endorsed a former adviser (Michael Whatley) and his own daughter-in-law (Lara Trump) to serve as the Republican National Committee’s new leadership team. “Think about what’s happening right now,” Haley said. “Is that how you’re going to try and take an election?”

* On a related note, the former ambassador told NBC News in a new interview that she believes Trump is “more diminished” and “not the same person he was in 2016.”

* In Michigan’s closely watched U.S. Senate race, former Detroit Police Chief James Craig is ending his Republican candidacy. He told the Associated Press that he’s instead eyeing Detroit’s mayoral race, which is still a year away.

* And in the Buffalo area, where Democratic Rep. Brian Higgins recently stepped down from Congress, New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has scheduled a special election for April 30 to fill the vacancy. The respective parties’ candidates will be selected by local party officials, not through primaries.