Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.4.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Following a convoluted series of events, Democrats and more than a dozen Republicans in Pennsylvania’s state House yesterday elected state Rep. Mark Rozzi as the new speaker of the House. Rozzi, who served as a Democrat, will now be an independent in the narrowly divided chamber.

* In related news, Democrats and a group of Republicans in Ohio’s state House yesterday elected GOP state Rep. Jason Stephens as their new speaker of the House. Republicans had rallied behind state Rep. Derek Merrin, who expected to get the gavel yesterday, before the surprising developments.

* Sen. Rick Scott is up for re-election in Florida next year, but the Republican is nevertheless launching a national ad campaign, arguing that “we are on the road to woke socialism and Republicans are just a speed bump. We can’t keep doing the same old thing. It’s time for Republicans to be bold, speak the truth, and stop caving in.”

* Former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows was investigated for voter fraud in North Carolina, but the state attorney general’s office announced late last week that the Republican will not face charges.

* As his time on Capitol Hill came to an end, Republican Rep. Peter Meijer of Michigan told Politico his party’s conspiracy theorists “go down these rabbit holes and chase their own tails.” He added that the GOP’s fixation on these theories gives Democrats a “tangible advantage” with the voters.

* It’s no secret that Arkansas Gov. Asa Hutchinson is eyeing the 2024 presidential, and this week, he told ABC News that Donald Trump “disqualified“ himself on Jan. 6, 2021.

* And 2023 is an election year in Kentucky, where voters will vote for governor, among other statewide offices. Incumbent Democratic Gov. Andy Beshear is seeking a second term, and the filing deadline is this Friday.