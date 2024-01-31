Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.31.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* The Illinois State Board of Elections has concluded that Donald Trump can remain on the state’s March 19 primary ballot, despite a challenge to his eligibility on insurrectionist grounds. The final vote wasn’t close: The board’s vote was unanimous.

* Sen. Kyrsten Sinema hasn’t yet announced her electoral plans, but her latest fundraising totals suggest the Arizona independent has a problem: She raised just $595,000 in the fourth quarter of 2023, an unusually low total for an incumbent facing credible rivals in 2024. That said, Sinema ended the year with $10.6 million cash on hand, and those cash reserves would make a difference if she runs for re-election.

* In Texas, state House Speaker Dade Phelan, who has been slammed as insufficiently reactionary by many on the far-right, is facing a primary challenge from David Covey, who has now received an endorsement from Donald Trump.

* On a related note, the former president also used his social media platform to publish a variety of other endorsements overnight, including support for Republican Reps. Wesley Hunt and Ronny Jackson of Texas. Trump announced that he’s backing GOP Reps. Rick Crawford of Arkansas, Richard Hudson of North Carolina, and Virginia Foxx of North Carolina. None of these incumbents is seen as vulnerable in the 2024 cycle.

* The former president also used his social media platform overnight to denounce independent presidential hopeful Robert F. Kennedy Jr., calling him “by far the most Radical Left person running for office, maybe ever!” There has been some speculation of late about a possible Trump-Kennedy alliance, which apparently is not going to happen.

* Is Nikki Haley well positioned to succeed in the Republicans’ presidential nominating contest? No. Does the former ambassador have the resources to stick around for a while? Yes. In fact, in the wake of last week’s New Hampshire primary, the South Carolinian reportedly raised more than $4 million.