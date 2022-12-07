Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.7.22

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* Though Herschel Walker hedged ahead of yesterday’s balloting when asked whether he’d accept the results, the failed Republican Senate hopeful conceded defeat last night.

* While Donald Trump and his allies continue to trash mail-in balloting, Republican National Committee Chair Ronna McDaniel unequivocally endorsed the practice yesterday. “I have said this over and over again,” she declared on Fox News. “There were many in 2020 saying, ‘Don’t vote by mail, don’t vote early.’ And we have to stop that.”

* Speaking of the RNC chair, outgoing Rep. Lee Zeldin announced this morning that he won’t challenge McDaniel for the party position, but the New Yorker also urged Republicans to oust the incumbent chair and elect “fresh blood.”

* Three weeks after launching a 2024 presidential campaign, Donald Trump hasn’t yet hosted any public events or visited any states with early nominating contests. “I don’t know why he rushed this. It doesn’t make sense,” one adviser to the former president told CNN.

* House Democrats added a new position for battleground leadership representative, and Virginia Rep. Abigail Spanberger yesterday defeated Pennsylvania Rep. Matthew Cartwright for the position.

* Though Sen. Rick Scott hinted at possible presidential ambitions, the Florida Republican insisted this week, “I have no plans to run for president, and I have a 100% plan to run for the U.S. Senate.” He’s up in 2024.

* And speaking of 2024, former White House national security advisor John Bolton told NBC News this week that he’s considering a Republican presidential run — not because he expects to win, but as part of an effort to undermine Trump.