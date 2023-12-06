Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.6.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a bit of a surprise, Republican Rep. Patrick McHenry, the 48-year-old chairman of the House Financial Services Committee, has decided not to seek re-election next year. The North Carolinian gained national attention in October after serving as House speaker pro tempore for three weeks.

* New York Gov. Kathy Hochul has announced that a special election to replace former Rep. George Santos will be held on Feb. 13. The race in the competitive district is expected to be quite expensive.

* President Joe Biden said at a campaign event in Boston yesterday that Donald Trump’s decision to seek a second term influenced his own 2024 plans. “If Trump wasn’t running, I’m not sure I’d be running,” the incumbent said, adding that he “cannot let him win.”

* With Sen. Tim Scott recently giving up on his presidential bid, who will the South Carolina Republican endorse? At least for now, the senator is saying he doesn’t intend to support any of his former rivals.

* Last week, Americans for Prosperity Action, the advocacy arm of the political network financed largely by billionaire Charles Koch, threw its support behind former Ambassador Nikki Haley’s Republican presidential campaign. Soon after, some AFP Action staffers reportedly began the process of leaving the organization.

* Speaking of staffing changes, the state director of Haley’s campaign in New Hampshire has reportedly parted ways with the former ambassador. The timing could be better for the GOP candidate: New Hampshire’s primary is seven weeks away.

* And in polling news, the latest national survey from Monmouth University asked Republican respondents for their top choice in the race for GOP’s 2024 presidential nomination. Trump led the field with 58%, up from 55% in September. Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was a distant second with 18%, followed by former Ambassador Nikki Haley with 12%. No other Republican candidate reached 5% support in the poll.