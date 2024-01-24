Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.24.24

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In his earlier presidential campaigns, Joe Biden never won the New Hampshire primary. This year, the incumbent president prevailed — and he wasn’t even on the ballot. (No delegates were at stake because the primary was held in violation of the Democratic National Committee, which rearranged its nominating calendar.)

* Jennifer O’Malley Dillon, who managed Biden’s 2020 campaign, is reportedly leaving her White House position in order to help direct the president’s 2024 operation. Julie Chávez Rodríguez, the campaign’s manager for nearly a year, is expected to keep her title.

* The morning after her 11-point defeat in the New Hampshire primary, former Ambassador Nikki Haley said her candidacy is “just getting started.” A super PAC aligned with her campaign added that the operation is “prepared for a long-term battle.”

* While celebrating his victory in New Hampshire, Donald Trump told supporters, “I’m pleased to announce we just won Nevada.” In a way, there was some truth to that: Due to the state’s messy nominating process, the former president is the only competitive candidate whose name will appear on Nevada’s caucus ballot.

* As Trump consolidates GOP support, two Senate Republicans — Texas’ John Cornyn and Nebraska’s Deb Fischer — have thrown their support behind the former president.

* Republican Rep. Kelly Armstrong announced this week that he’s giving up his congressional seat to run for governor in North Dakota.

* We still don’t know whether independent Sen. Kyrsten Sinema will run for re-election in Arizona in the fall, and she told Politico this week, “I’m not thinking about that at all right now.” The filing deadline for candidates in the Grand Canyon State is in early April.

* Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis was asked this week whether he might launch another White House campaign in 2028. “We’ll see what kind — if we have a country left by 2028,” the Republican responded.