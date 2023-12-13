Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 12.13.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* While most recent polling has shown Donald Trump leading President Joe Biden in hypothetical general-election match-ups, a new NPR/PBS NewsHour/Marist poll found the Democratic incumbent with a narrow lead over his likely Republican rival, 49% to 48%.

* With six weeks remaining before the New Hampshire presidential primary, Chris Sununu, the state’s Republican governor, has thrown his support behind former Ambassador Nikki Haley. Recent polling has shown the South Carolinian running second in the Granite State, trailing Trump by about 25 points.

* While federal election laws prohibit coordination between presidential campaigns and super PACs, the Associated Press reported that there’s been “concern in recent weeks among some within DeSantis’ operation that interactions between his campaign and his network of outside groups are blurring the lines of what’s legally permissible.”

* Shortly after Trump subtly leaned on Sen. Josh Hawley for a 2024 endorsement, the Missouri Republican got the hint and threw his support behind the former president.

* Rep. Dean Phillips is still running a Democratic presidential campaign, though the Minnesota congressman is apparently still struggling to put together a base of support. CNN reported this week, “In South Carolina a few days before Thanksgiving, the crowd was filled with people offered $50 gift cards to stay for the entirety of Phillips’ speech.”

* While there was some chatter in New Jersey that Rep. Jeff Van Drew would launch a U.S. Senate campaign next year, the Republican congressman has instead decided to run for re-election.

* And in Indiana, egg farmer John Rust was kicked off the Republicans’ U.S. Senate primary ballot because he didn’t vote in his party’s last two primary elections. Late last week, a judge said the requirement was unconstitutional, letting Rust back onto the ballot, though Indiana’s Republican attorney general, Todd Rokita, is appealing the ruling.