Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.18.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In North Carolina, Democratic state Attorney General Josh Stein launched a gubernatorial campaign this morning, hoping to succeed incumbent Democratic Gov. Roy Cooper, who’s legally prohibited from seeking a third term.

* After a difficult and expensive 2022 election cycle, the Michigan Republican Party is apparently short on funds: Delegates attending the state GOP’s next convention will now have to pay a new $50 registration fee.

* Despite the fact that Virginia Republicans fared very well in the commonwealth’s 2021 elections, GOP legislators are moving forward with plans to slash Virginia’s early voting period from the 45 days before Election Day to 14 days.

* In California, former Democratic Rep. Harley Rouda is running for Democratic Rep. Katie Porter’s seat as she moves forward with a Senate campaign, but Porter has thrown her support behind state Sen. Dave Min, who kicked off his candidacy this morning.

* Donald Trump’s 2024 campaign team is formally petitioning Facebook’s parent company to unblock his account as the Republican’s candidacy moves forward. The former president is also reportedly planning a return to Twitter, which has already reactivated his account.

* Now that Rep. Vern Buchanan has been passed over as the next chair of the House Ways and Means Committee, there’s renewed speculation that the Florida Republican might quit. A report from Puck News added that if Buchanan were to depart, it would reduce GOP leaders’ “margin of error from four votes to three to pass critical partisan legislation.”

* And with Republican National Committee members poised to vote next week on the RNC’s leadership team for the next two years, incumbent Chair Ronna McDaniel told Semafor that she has “well enough support” to win a fourth term, despite the party’s recent electoral setbacks.