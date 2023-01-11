Wednesday’s Campaign Round-Up, 1.11.23

Today’s installment of campaign-related news items from across the country.

* In a closely watched state Senate special election yesterday, Democratic Virginia Beach Councilman Aaron Rouse appears to have defeated Republican Kevin Adams, flipping a seat from “red” to “blue.” The results make it far less likely that Republican Gov. Glenn Youngkin will be able to advance a proposed abortion ban.

* Republican Rep. George Santos’ political troubles got worse this morning, as local GOP officials in his New York district publicly called on the scandal-plagued congressman to resign. Given that House Speaker Kevin McCarthy needs his vote, Santos is likely to receive the opposite advice on Capitol Hill.

* In California, after Democratic Rep. Katie Porter launched a U.S. Senate candidacy yesterday, Democratic Sen. Dianne Feinstein said in a written statement, “Everyone is of course welcome to throw their hat in the ring, and I will make an announcement concerning my plans for 2024 at the appropriate time.” While that will keep some guessing about the senator’s intentions, the 89-year-old incumbent is not raising money like someone who intends to seek another term.

* On a related note, with Porter giving up her House seat for a statewide campaign, her 2022 Republican rival, Scott Baugh, will apparently try again in 2024 open-seat contest.

* A bipartisan agreement that led to state Rep. Mark Rozzi becoming speaker of the Pennsylvania House appears to be unraveling, as one of his former Republican supporters complains that Rozzi hasn’t yet switched his partisan affiliation to independent.

* In a bit of a surprise, Louisiana Lt. Gov. Billy Nungesser has decided to run for re-election, rather than launch a Republican gubernatorial campaign this year.

* And in the race for the Republican National Committee chair, NBC News reports that “a growing Sunbelt uprising among GOP activists at the state and local level” is emerging as incumbent Chairwoman Ronna McDaniel’s hurdle as she seeks a fourth term.