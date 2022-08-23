IE 11 is not supported. For an optimal experience visit our site on another browser.

Maddowblog

From The Rachel Maddow Show

Twitter Headquarters As Musk Secures Financing For Potential Takeover
Twitter headquarters in San Francisco, Cali. on April 21.David Paul Morris / Bloomberg via Getty Images

Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 8.23.22

Today’s edition of quick hits.

By Steve Benen

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Vaccine news: “Moderna said Tuesday it had asked the Food and Drug Administration to authorize an updated version of its Covid booster shot that targets the highly contagious BA.5 omicron subvariant.”

* In Ukraine: “It’s usually an occasion for summer barbecues and celebrating all things Ukrainian. But this year, the country’s independence day also marks six months since Russia launched its full-scale invasion — a dual symbolism that has the United States warning of intensified attacks against civilian and government targets.”

* On a related note: “As Russia’s war on Ukraine drags on, U.S. security assistance is shifting to a longer-term campaign that will likely keep more American military troops in Europe into the future, including imminent plans to announce an additional roughly $3 billion in aid to train and equip Ukrainian forces to fight for years to come, U.S. officials said.”

* A Twitter whistleblower? “Twitter’s former head of cybersecurity has accused the company of a number of egregious security flaws and oversights, according to a whistleblower complaint filed with the U.S. government this year.”

* Jan. 6 investigation: “The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 riot at the U.S. Capitol interviewed former national security adviser Robert O’Brien on Tuesday, two sources familiar with the panel’s work told NBC News.”

* The effects of the climate crisis: “Five weeks. Five instances of 1,000-year rain events. If it seems like the weather across the Lower 48 as of late has been bonkers, you’re not imagining things. It’s been a maelstrom of weather extremes, a seesaw fluctuating wildly from significantly dry to record wet conditions.”

* A major development in the case surrounding Breonna Taylor’s shooting: “A former police detective admitted on Tuesday that she had helped mislead a judge into authorizing a raid of Breonna Taylor’s apartment in Louisville, Ky., setting in motion the faulty nighttime operation in which the police fatally shot Ms. Taylor.”

* The latest former state House Speaker facing serious legal troubles: “Tennessee’s disgraced former House Speaker Glen Casada and his top aide were arrested Tuesday on federal charges including bribery, kickbacks and conspiracy to commit money laundering.”

See you tomorrow.

Steve Benen

Steve Benen is a producer for "The Rachel Maddow Show," the editor of MaddowBlog and an MSNBC political contributor. He's also the bestselling author of "The Impostors: How Republicans Quit Governing and Seized American Politics."