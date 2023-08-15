Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 8.15.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Not guilty: “Carlos De Oliveira, the Mar-a-Lago property manager charged in the Trump classified documents case, pleaded not guilty Tuesday in Florida federal court.”

* Biden on Hawaii: “President Joe Biden addressed the Maui wildfires at the start of his economics speech in Milwaukee on Tuesday as the death toll nears 100. ... Biden said he and first lady Jill Biden will go to Hawaii ‘as soon as we can.’ He said he has been talking about potential travels with Hawaii’s Gov. Josh Green.”

* Speaking of the president: “On the heels of a fourth indictment for Donald Trump, President Joe Biden focused on manufacturing jobs in a speech at a Wisconsin factory — putting his ideas for growth up against his Republican rivals in a bid to win over voters in a key state in next year’s presidential election.”

* McAfee became a judge earlier this year: “One of the newest judges on the Fulton County Superior Court bench, Scott McAfee, has been assigned the sprawling racketeering case that charges former president Donald Trump and 18 allies with scheming to undo Trump’s 2020 election defeat in Georgia and elsewhere.”

* All is not well in Arkansas: “The Arkansas Education Department abruptly removed course credit for an Advanced Placement African American Studies course, just months after Gov. Sarah Huckabee Sanders signed bills limiting what educators can teach in public schools.”

* Stories like these tend to go overlooked, but I'm of the opinion that they matter: "The Biden administration is highlighting its efforts to combat abuses in the consumer-data industry, with regulators such as the Consumer Financial Protection Bureau planning on issuing new rules and pledging aggressive oversight of so-called data brokers that compile and sell data on millions of Americans."

* Not a great look for the right-wing congressman: “Police video released Monday shows U.S. Rep. Ronny Jackson of Texas being taken to the ground by officers, profanely berating them and threatening to report them to the governor during an altercation at a rodeo last month.”

* Remember him? “Far-right activist Ammon Bundy has claimed to have approximately $50,000. He actually controls ten times that much, according to a hospital that is suing him. Bundy, who made his name in a pair of armed standoffs against the federal government, is being sued by an Idaho hospital group, after a Bundy-led mob falsely accused the hospital of being a nexus for child sex trafficking.”

* Every time I think the news about Elon Musk and his ventures can’t get worse, it gets worse: “The company formerly known as Twitter on Tuesday slowed the speed with which users could access links to the New York Times, Facebook and other news organizations and online competitors, a move that appeared targeted at companies that have drawn the ire of owner Elon Musk.”

