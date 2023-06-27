Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 6.27.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* These are important findings: “Federal law enforcement agencies failed to correctly analyze a wide range of intelligence showing the potential for violence on Jan. 6, 2021, Democrats on the Senate Homeland Security Committee concluded in a report released Tuesday.”

* In case you missed our coverage of this last night: “A federal judge on Monday rejected a request from special counsel Jack Smith to keep secret a list of 84 potential witnesses in the prosecution of former President Donald Trump over his handling of classified documents.”

* In related news: “A court appearance was postponed Tuesday for a Donald Trump valet who’s charged with helping the former president hide classified documents that the Justice Department wanted back. A lawyer for the valet, Walt Nauta, told a judge that Nauta had been unable to find a Florida-based attorney.”

* Sudanese violence: “The United Nations said Tuesday the surging violence in Sudan is likely to drive more than 1 million refugees out of the African country by October, as the 10-week conflict shows few signs of easing.”

* Encouraging domestic economic news: “A closely watched survey of consumer confidence jumped to a 17-month high, a sign that individuals are feeling better about inflation and the economy. The Conference Board’s consumer confidence index hit 109.7 in June, higher than economists polled by The Wall Street Journal had forecast.”

* They’re not wrong: “A group of 18 House Democrats wrote a letter to Chief Justice John Roberts on Tuesday urging him to establish an independent investigative arm within the Supreme Court — and pressing for that office to probe Justice Clarence Thomas’ relationship with a wealthy GOP donor.”

* If you’re upset with a prominent global voice because he supports religious liberty, reconsider: “Former President Barack Obama has been criticized by Indian officials after he called for Prime Minister Narendra Modi to protect the rights of minorities, especially Muslims."

See you tomorrow.