Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 6.14.22

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* Biden’s pitch: “President Biden defended his economic record and attacked former President Donald J. Trump on Tuesday, pointing to low unemployment and a falling budget deficit even as he acknowledged the pain of high inflation and rising gas prices. Addressing the A.F.L.-C.I.O. at a time of growing public unease about the economy and fears of a new recession, Mr. Biden again blamed at least some of the country’s problems on Russia’s war on Ukraine and on the ‘ultra-MAGA Republicans’ in Congress who are resisting his initiatives.”

* Policy in Ukraine: “The United States will not pressure Ukraine into negotiating a cease-fire even as Russia grinds out steady gains on the ground in the country’s embattled east, a top Pentagon official said on Tuesday. ‘We’re not going to tell the Ukrainians how to negotiate, what to negotiate and when to negotiate,’ said Colin H. Kahl, the under secretary of defense for policy.”

* The House passed this bill, 396-27: “The House gave final approval Tuesday to legislation that would allow around-the-clock security protection for families of Supreme Court justices, one week after a man carrying a gun, knife and zip ties was arrested near Justice Brett Kavanaugh’s house after threatening to kill the justice.”

* Biden will sign this into law: “The U.S. House of Representatives approved legislation Monday to improve oversight of ocean shipping, which supporters say will help curb inflation and ease export backlogs. The bill was approved 369-42 and will head to the White House for President Joe Biden’s signature.”

* Middle East trip: “President Joe Biden confirmed on Tuesday that he will visit Saudi Arabia next month for talks with its leaders, a dramatic change in his stance on the kingdom that he pledged to make a ‘pariah’ as a Democratic candidate for the White House.”

* Adjust your calendars: “The House committee investigating the Jan. 6 attack on the Capitol announced in a statement Tuesday that it was postponing its public hearing that was scheduled for 10 a.m. ET Wednesday. The next hearing will take place on Thursday instead.”

* Afghanistan’s latest crisis: “Throughout the country, millions of lives are similarly threatened. Childhood malnutrition is on the rise, and nearly half of all Afghans don’t have enough to eat, according to the latest figures from the United Nations.”

* Everything about this story is unbelievable: “The City of Kent, Wash., will pay more than $1.5 million to an assistant police chief to resign after he was disciplined for displaying a Nazi insignia on his office door.”

See you tomorrow.