Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 6.13.23

* Donald Trump’s plea: “Trump has pleaded not guilty to all 37 federal felony counts he was indicted on last week in connection with his alleged mishandling of classified documents.”

* By all accounts, the special counsel looked at the defendant during the proceedings, but the former president did not look back at Smith: “Jack Smith, the special counsel in the Trump investigations, was in the courtroom during Trump’s arraignment. Smith had a significant security presence surrounding him.”

* Colorado’s latest mass shooting: “At least 10 people — including a suspect — were wounded in a shooting early Tuesday that police believe may be connected to a fentanyl drug deal that was taking place amid thousands of revelers amassed in downtown Denver, turning jubilant street celebrations of the Nuggets’ NBA championship victory potentially deadly.”

* Encouraging inflation data: “The inflation rate cooled in May to its lowest annual rate in more than two years, likely taking pressure off the Federal Reserve to continue raising interest rates, the Labor Department reported Tuesday.”

* Interesting tidbit: “The indictment unsealed Friday rattled some of [Trump’s] advisers, who were not aware of the granular evidence obtained by the Justice Department, according to people familiar with the matter. Two people said the evidence was more damning than they expected, and could have been avoided if Trump would have just listened to his lawyers and advisers.”

* Notable Jan. 6 guilty pleas: “Two Marines who worked in intelligence gathering and were on active duty during the Jan. 6 riot pleaded guilty Monday to their involvement with the mob at the U.S. Capitol, joining a colleague who admitted his participation last month.”

* This ACA case isn’t over: “Lawyers reached a deal on Monday to keep the Affordable Care Act’s mandate requiring health plans to cover preventive care at no cost to patients.”

* The House Freedom Caucus is growing: “The Trump-aligned bloc admitted two new members this week: Reps. Diana Harshbarger (R-Tenn.) and Eric Burlison (R-Mo.). Their admittance, confirmed by two Republicans who spoke on condition of anonymity, shows that while some in the Freedom Caucus may be sparking blowback with their rebellion against GOP leaders, the group is also expanding its reach.”

* A deeply unsettling sight: “Officials are asking beachgoers to steer clear of a Texas beach after thousands of dead fish began washing up on Friday.”

* These findings used to matter a whole lot more: “White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre violated a law intended to prevent federal employees from using their offices to influence elections when she repeatedly referred to ‘mega MAGA Republicans’ in the run-up to the 2022 midterms, a government watchdog agency said.”

* No one should hate the LGBTQ+ community and major retailers this much: “Target stores in at least five states were evacuated this weekend after receiving bomb threats. Though no explosives were discovered, the incidents tie into the backlash over the retail chain’s Pride Month merchandise.”

