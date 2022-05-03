Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 5.3.22

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* In a statement this afternoon, Supreme Court Chief Justice John Roberts confirmed that the Justice Samuel Alito’s leaked draft opinion is authentic. He added that the marshal of the court will launch an investigation to determine who leaked the document.

* The world is taking note: “Leaders around the world expressed alarm Tuesday at the prospect of the U.S. Supreme Court overturning Roe v. Wade — and warned against the threat to abortion rights for women in the United States and everywhere.”

* In Mariupol: “The first civilians fleeing the besieged steel plant that has been Mariupol’s last holdout have reached relative safety in a Ukrainian-controlled city.”

* President Joe Biden again made the case for increasing security assistance to Ukraine: “In remarks after touring an Alabama-based Lockheed Martin factory that makes weapons the U.S. has sent to Ukraine, Biden said his administration has already sent $3 billion to the country, which he said is a ‘direct investment in defending freedom and democracy itself.’”

* Jan. 6 fallout: “A Pennsylvania man who said he was influenced by the QAnon movement pleaded guilty to charges that he assaulted police officers with a giant Trump sign at the Capitol on Jan. 6, 2021. Marshall Neefe, 25, pleaded guilty to conspiracy to obstruct an official proceeding and assaulting, resisting, or impeding officers during a court hearing on Tuesday.”

* DOJ: “The Justice Department filed a lawsuit Friday challenging a new Alabama law that criminalizes certain medical care for transgender children, marking the first time the agency has sued a state over restrictions on gender-affirming care.”

* Jobs market: “Employers posted a record 11.5 million job openings in March, meaning the United States now has an unprecedented two job openings for every person who is unemployed.”

* This is very easy to believe: “A new book reveals the extent to which the White House was essentially an arm of Donald Trump’s political campaign, even at the height of the coronavirus pandemic. According to the upcoming book ‘This Will Not Pass’ by New York Times reporters Jonathan Martin and Alexander Burns, Trump kept a room next to the Oval Office filled with MAGA merch.”

See you tomorrow.