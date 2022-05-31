Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 5.31.22

Today’s edition of quick hits:

* From early Saturday to late Monday — the Memorial Day weekend — there were at least 14 mass shootings in the United States: “Amid calls for gun control after last week’s massacre at a Uvalde, Texas, elementary school, shots rang out across the country over the Memorial Day weekend, with more than a dozen mass shootings in the span of 72 hours.”

* On a related note, this was one of the 14: “Ten people were injured, four critically, and three law enforcement officials were hurt Monday night after gunfire erupted in downtown Charleston, South Carolina, according to police.”

* This morning’s shooting in New Orleans, however, was not part of the aforementioned list: “A woman was fatally shot and two men were wounded as gunfire erupted near a high school graduation venue in New Orleans on Tuesday, officials said.”

* The New York Times’ detailed timeline from the Uvalde shooting is worth checking out if you haven’t seen it.

* A bold move from the EU: “European Union leaders agreed Monday to embargo most Russian oil imports into the bloc by year-end as part of new sanctions on Moscow worked out at a summit focused on helping Ukraine with a long-delayed package of new financial support.”

* Canada takes new steps to protect its citizens from gun violence: “Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said Monday that he was introducing legislation to impose a “national freeze” on handgun sales, responding to an increase in homicides in his country and creating a sharp contrast with the gun debate in the U.S.”

* A worthwhile review: “The Justice Department will conduct a review of the law enforcement response to the deadly mass shooting at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas, a spokesperson announced Sunday.”

* Richard Michetti: “A Jan. 6 defendant who was turned into the FBI by a former romantic partner after he called her a ‘moron’ pleaded guilty to a felony on Tuesday.”

* In related news: “A federal judge has ordered that the former national chairman of the right-wing Proud Boys organization remain held until his trial after his arrest and indictment in connection with the Jan. 6, 2021, attack on the U.S. Capitol.”

* He waited until Friday afternoon, ahead of a holiday weekend: “Rep. Madison Cawthorn on Friday belatedly disclosed suspected cryptocurrency transactions that earlier this month led the House Ethics Committee to open an investigation into the North Carolina Republican’s possible promotion of an asset he secretly owned.”

* This may not generate a lot of chatter, but it’s a good report: “A Republican commissioner on a federal mine safety agency sought advice on personnel matters from a closely held collection of outside advisers that appears to have included at least one coal industry executive, according to documents obtained by POLITICO.”

See you tomorrow.