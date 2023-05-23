Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 5.23.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Team Trump is reportedly bracing for an indictment: “Special counsel Jack Smith has all but finished obtaining testimony and other evidence in his criminal investigation into whether former President Donald Trump mishandled classified documents at his Mar-a-Lago resort, according to people familiar with the matter.”

* A scary scene outside the White House: “The 19-year-old Missouri man accused of driving a truck into barriers near the White House made incriminating statements that indicated to investigators that he was seeking to harm the president, officials said Tuesday.”

* In the world’s preeminent global superpower, it’s just embarrassing that this is necessary: “The Treasury Department has asked federal agencies whether they can make upcoming payments at a later date, two people familiar with the matter said, as senior Biden officials search for fresh ways to conserve cash and prevent the U.S. government from facing an unprecedented default.”

* There are sheriffs in the state prepared to ignore this law: “Michigan Gov. Gretchen Whitmer (D) signed a red flag law Monday meant to keep guns away from those who may harm themselves or others in the wake of the Michigan State University mass shooting earlier this year that left three students dead.”

* An important case adds to its list of plaintiffs: “Eight more women are joining a lawsuit against the state of Texas, saying the state’s abortion bans put their health or lives at risk while facing pregnancy-related medical emergencies.”

* Among the targeted works in Florida was Amanda Gorman’s inaugural poem: “A K-8 school in Miami-Dade County last month issued restrictions for elementary-aged students on three books and one poem after a parent objected to five titles, claiming they included topics that were inappropriate for students and should be removed ‘from the total environment.’”

* Does South Carolina’s governor know that little about history? “Gov. Henry McMaster, a Republican, faces demands from state Democrats to apologize for a remark he used to refer to them during a Republican Party event over the weekend. ‘I look forward to the day that Democrats are so rare, we have to hunt them with dogs,’ McMaster said at a state GOP convention, a reporter for The State newspaper, Joseph Bustos, tweeted during the event.”

* Imagine being the guy in charge of knowing when the U.S. runs out of money: “At the beginning of every workday, from his second-floor office in the U.S. Treasury Department, Dave Lebryk starts his morning looking at a color-coded dashboard tracking the most critical operations of the largest payment system in the world.”

* The latest in a series of heartbreaking revelations: “Illinois’ attorney general released the results of a sweeping investigation into allegations of sexual abuse by Catholic clergy on Tuesday, saying investigators found that 451 clergy sexually abused nearly 2,000 children since 1950 — far more than the 103 individuals the church had named when the state review began in 2018.”

See you tomorrow.