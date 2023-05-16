Tuesday’s Mini-Report, 5.16.23

Today’s edition of quick hits.

* Given the circumstances, this news seemed inevitable: “President Joe Biden will cut short a visit to Asia as the push to strike a deal to raise the nation’s borrowing limit grows more urgent, according to a source familiar with the president’s plans.”

* If my count is right, I believe this is the third veto of Biden’s presidency: “President Biden vetoed a resolution that would have restored tariffs on solar panels imported from certain Southeast Asian countries, saying that the resolution would undermine his administration’s efforts to create a strong domestic solar supply chain.”

* How did this happen? “The U.S. Secret Service is investigating how a man entered the home of President Biden’s national security adviser in the middle of the night roughly two weeks ago without being detected by agents guarding his house, according to three government officials. The unknown man walked into Jake Sullivan’s home at about 3 a.m. one day in late April and Sullivan confronted the individual, instructing him to leave, two of the people briefed on the incident said.”

* Keeping an eye on Raleigh: “North Carolina’s Republican-controlled legislature will vote Tuesday to attempt to override the governor’s veto of a 12-week abortion ban, a vote that will test the strength of the party’s new supermajority in the legislature.”

* An ACA case worth watching: “A federal appeals court in New Orleans temporarily put on hold Monday a federal judge’s ruling striking down a part of the Affordable Care Act that requires most insurers to cover preventative care including vaccines and screenings for cancer, diabetes and HIV.”

* In Georgia: “Fani T. Willis, the district attorney in Fulton County, Ga., asked a judge to dismiss former President Donald J. Trump’s efforts to have her disqualified from leading an investigation into whether he and his allies interfered in the 2020 election in the state.”

* I wonder what Tuberville might say: “Some defense and congressional officials believe the White House is laying the groundwork to halt plans to move U.S. Space Command’s headquarters to Alabama in part because of concerns about the state’s restrictive abortion law, according to two U.S. officials and one U.S. defense official familiar with the discussions.”

* I don't even know where to start with this one: “A woman who said she worked for Rudy Giuliani during the last two years of the Trump administration alleged in a wide-ranging lawsuit that Giuliani, the former president’s personal attorney, discussed selling presidential pardons and detailed plans to overturn the 2020 election results.”

See you tomorrow.